PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of rain, storms return Sunday

Heavy rain could fall at times throughout the day on Sunday.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for another round of showers and thunderstorms to move through the Carolinas tonight through Sunday. Behind this system some cooler, drier air will settle across the area for most of next week.

  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times plus thunderstorms.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, not as warm, pleasant.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

We will wrap up this Saturday cloudy and mild but later tonight, rain will move into the Charlotte metro area from the south and continue through the overnight. Expect lows in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday morning Futurecast
Sunday morning Futurecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

For Sunday, the area of low pressure is still on track to continue lifting northeast, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. Sunday highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont.

By Sunday evening, a cold front will slide through the Carolinas setting the stage for a cooler, drier weather pattern.

The start of the work week looks dry and pleasant. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will build out to our west giving us some sunshine for most of the week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will climb into the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Friday into next Saturday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erickson Douglas Lee
Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say
We're On Your Side finding out how this new rule affects you.
Higher mortgage fees for buyers with high credit scores? Charlotte lender weighs in on new rule
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

.
Saturday stays dry before rain, storm chances return Sunday
Cold fronts Friday ahead of a warmer Saturday, storms Sunday
Cold fronts Friday ahead of a warmer Saturday, storms Sunday
Saturday stays dry before rain, storm chances return Sunday
Saturday stays dry before rain, storm chances return Sunday
The rain should clear out by Friday evening.
First Alert Weather Day: More rain possible this weekend