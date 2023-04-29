First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of rain, storms return Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for another round of showers and thunderstorms to move through the Carolinas tonight through Sunday. Behind this system some cooler, drier air will settle across the area for most of next week.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times plus thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, not as warm, pleasant.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

We will wrap up this Saturday cloudy and mild but later tonight, rain will move into the Charlotte metro area from the south and continue through the overnight. Expect lows in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday morning Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

For Sunday, the area of low pressure is still on track to continue lifting northeast, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. Sunday highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont.

By Sunday evening, a cold front will slide through the Carolinas setting the stage for a cooler, drier weather pattern.

The start of the work week looks dry and pleasant. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will build out to our west giving us some sunshine for most of the week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will climb into the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Friday into next Saturday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

