Firefighters tending to hydrogen tank fire at Iredell County truck stop

Officials have evacuated the area while crews tend to the situation.
Firefighters responded to a fire at an Iredell County truck stop on Friday night.
Firefighters responded to a fire at an Iredell County truck stop on Friday night.(Troutman Fire and Rescue)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire crews are battling a major fire in Iredell County on Friday night, officials said.

According to Troutman Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a hydrogen tank fire at a Pilot Travel Center on Charlotte Highway, just off of I-77.

Officials said all businesses in the area have been evacuated while crews tend to the situation.

The highway has been shut down in order to lay water hoses across the road.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

