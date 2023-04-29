PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary

A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by cashing in a winning lottery ticket on Monday.

WAVE reports Diane and Charlie Laue celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary by visiting the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim their $109,000 lottery prize.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery said Diane Laue was sitting at her computer last Friday buying her Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week when she wagered $5 three separate times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game.

And the third game hit the $109,707 jackpot.

“I just shook,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Charlie Laue added, “She was screaming from the house.”

The two received a check for $78,440.55 after taxes and told officials they plan to take trips to Hawaii and Paris.

“We’re just a retired couple looking to travel,” Diane Laue said. “This is a godsend.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

