Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Cornelius Police Department was arrested Friday night, officials said.

According to the department, Erickson Douglas Lee was taken into custody by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) around 10 p.m.

Police said the charges are related to a York County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

It is currently unknown what Lee was arrested for.

He has been placed on administrative leave, and Cornelius Police have launched an internal investigation.

“The Cornelius Police Department holds our officers to the highest professional standards both on and off duty,” police said in a press release. “Any officer who does not conform to these standards will be held accountable when they fail to meet those standards.”

WBTV has reached out to officials for more information.

