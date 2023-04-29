CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Saturday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 100 block of Atando Avenue, which is just off North Tryon Street in the NoDa area.

Medic responded to the scene and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Police later confirmed that the person died.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story.

