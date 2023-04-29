Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston announces run for state office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte city councilman announced on Saturday that he is running for state office in 2024.

Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston, an at-large councilmember, posted a video to social media declaring his candidacy for North Carolina Commissioner of Labor in next year’s election cycle.

I'm excited to announce my candidacy for North Carolina Commissioner of Labor! I believe NC can be the #1 state for business AND workers.



Visit https://t.co/rZZwCx7PtJ to learn more about my labor background & my plans to increase workplace safety, match workers to jobs, & more. pic.twitter.com/2Wc7Ev3k6z — Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston (He/Him) (@BraxtonWinston) April 29, 2023

Winston is currently in his second term in the Charlotte City Council, having served in his role for the past six years.

“I want to make sure we are the number-one state for business and workers,” he said in the video. “I would like to travel to your neck of the woods to find out more about what makes your community special and the needs of your local workforces.”

In the past, Winston has been a strong supporter of worker’s unions and education.

The Davidson College alum said his goals for the state include providing access to safe jobs, fair wages, secure housing and more.

