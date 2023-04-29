PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston announces run for state office

Winston, an at-large councilmember, is running for N.C. Commissioner of Labor in 2024.
Braxton Winston
Braxton Winston(Braxton Winston via Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte city councilman announced on Saturday that he is running for state office in 2024.

Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston, an at-large councilmember, posted a video to social media declaring his candidacy for North Carolina Commissioner of Labor in next year’s election cycle.

Winston is currently in his second term in the Charlotte City Council, having served in his role for the past six years.

“I want to make sure we are the number-one state for business and workers,” he said in the video. “I would like to travel to your neck of the woods to find out more about what makes your community special and the needs of your local workforces.”

In the past, Winston has been a strong supporter of worker’s unions and education.

The Davidson College alum said his goals for the state include providing access to safe jobs, fair wages, secure housing and more.

Also Read: NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson announces run for governorship in 2024

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're On Your Side finding out how this new rule affects you.
Higher mortgage fees for buyers with high credit scores? Charlotte lender weighs in on new rule
Erickson Douglas Lee
Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during an NCAA football game on...
Waxhaw native Saldiveri becomes first player from his Union Co. school drafted into NFL
A social media expert is reacting to the proposed bipartisan federal legislation that could...
‘We have to be talking’: Therapists emphasize importance of educating teens on social media
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
One person was killed in a shooting on Atando Avenue in northeast Charlotte.
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte