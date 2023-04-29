Charlotte-area natives Williams, Simpson selected in third round of NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pair of former Charlotte-area standouts are heading to the NFL after being drafted in the third round on Friday night.

Garrett Williams, a cornerback from Syracuse, and graduate of Hickory Ridge High School in Cabarrus County, was selected with the 72nd-overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

About a dozen picks later, the Baltimore Ravens chose former Mallard Creek and Clemson star Trenton Simpson.

Williams tallied 151 tackles in three seasons with the Orange, picking off four passes over that span. He ran one of those interceptions back for a touchdown.

The Harrisburg native joins a less-than-impressive Arizona secondary, highlighted by safety Budda Baker, who has seemingly requested a trade. With that being said, there could be a window of opportunity for Williams to see the field early on.

Simpson, a linebacker, also played just three years of college football, winning two ACC championships with the Tigers, while racking up 165 tackles and 13 sacks.

He joins a long list of star linebackers to play in Baltimore, including a stout pair of current players in Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.

Related: Mallard Creek, Clemson standout nearing NFL dream as draft night approaches

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.