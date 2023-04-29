PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're On Your Side finding out how this new rule affects you.
Higher mortgage fees for buyers with high credit scores? Charlotte lender weighs in on new rule
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media
Carolina Panthers welcome No. 1 pick Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers welcome No. 1 pick Bryce Young

Latest News

A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
Firefighters responded to a fire at an Iredell County truck stop on Friday night.
Firefighters tending to hydrogen tank fire at Iredell County truck stop
Cornelius Police Department
Cornelius police officer arrested, investigation underway, officials say