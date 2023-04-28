Suspect arrested after making threats of mass violence against Watauga County Schools

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after they allegedly made threats of mass violence against the Watauga County Schools earlier this week.

According to the Boone Police Department, the suspect was arrested on Thursday, quickly after the alleged threat was made.

Police said that within minutes of the threat being reported, officers were able to locate the suspect.

Officers and deputies with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop on the suspect and detained them under an emergency involuntary commitment (IVC) process.

The suspect was taken to the Watauga Medical Center for evaluation by the crisis and behavioral health teams. They were found not to be a threat to themselves or others.

Investigators determined that the suspect had made “very specific” threats, each of which were followed up on.

Police said none of the threats were found to be credible, but threats are continuing to be investigated.

“A report of this type represents one of the most distressing types of crimes a community could experience,” officers said in a press release. “Preestablished relationships and protocols between our law enforcement partners, mental health crisis personnel and our school system allowed a very rapid and fluid response to this report. We are thankful this report was not true.”

Police said that due to the mental health component of the investigation, specific information about the suspect will not be released.

Anyone aware of a potential threat of mass violence, should contact your local law enforcement by calling 911.

