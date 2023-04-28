PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Saturday stays dry before rain, storm chances return Sunday

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday.
We are tracking two cold fronts that will move through the Carolinas keeping the chances for rain in the forecast this evening into the weekend.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will get off to a dry and warm start to the weekend before our next First Alert Weather Day on Sunday as rain and storms return.

  • Saturday: Fog possible early, warm, mix of sun and clouds.
  • Sunday: Rain, storms likely overnight through the afternoon.
  • Next Week: Breezy, cooler start...mainly dry until the end of the week.

Saturday will start off with the potential for fog and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

.(WBTV)

By the afternoon hours, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures near 80 degrees. Although we’ll stay dry through the day, keep the rain gear handy if you have late evening plans.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and storm chances increase overnight into Sunday ahead of our next system. Rain chances will remain elevated through Sunday afternoon with the highest risk for any strong to severe storms in our southeastern counties.

Breezy and cooler conditions will work in for the start of next week with dry conditions persisting through Thursday!

Have a great weekend and keep your First Alert Weather App handy!

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

