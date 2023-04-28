Rowan County updates incentives policy for businesses

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a press release, the Rowan EDC recently proposed revisions to Rowan County’s existing incentive policy that keeps the county competitive for new business attraction while also allowing Rowan County to better prepare for future growth needs.

The current policy was adopted in 2005 when Rowan’s economic climate was much different. Since then, interest in Rowan County has increased significantly resulting in greater demand for county services and infrastructure.

Instead of basing the grant off of the investment amount, the new incentive policy will now determine grant eligibility based on a scoring system, which would weigh the following factors: investment amount, number of new jobs created, average salary of the new jobs, if the employer pays 50 percent of employee health insurance coverage, and industry sector.

“In the past couple of years, we’ve been blessed to receive the attention of developers and businesses from across the country and around the world,” said Rowan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds. “With rising demand for our sites, infrastructure, our centralized location, and quality workforce, it makes economic sense that we modify an outdated incentive policy that was crafted when, quite frankly, no one was interested in investing in Rowan County and its people. This will allow us to focus on more than just the amount of the investment that a company may be looking to bring to our community. Now, we’ll formally recognize the number of jobs, salary levels, benefits offered, whether they’re one of our target industries, and if they’re already investing in Rowan County and our people. This gives us a modern framework for building a strong, stable economy that will last.”

