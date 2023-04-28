PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck by a vehicle.(WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has died in Georgia after she was hit by a car in a parking lot.

The Rincon Police Department reports that an elderly woman was killed in a Walmart parking lot after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 87-year-old Beulah Miller. Authorities said a car was backing out of a parking space when she was hit.

The woman was struck at a low speed, but she did not survive her injuries, authorities said.

According to Rincon police, traffic investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for Walmart provided the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our Rincon store. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and we refer further questions to them.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Attempted break-in in Providence Country Club community caught on security camera.
‘It makes us feel very unsafe’: Suspect spotted on camera attempting to break into homes in south Charlotte
We're On Your Side finding out how this new rule affects you.
Higher mortgage fees for buyers with high credit scores? Charlotte lender weighs in on new rule
Deadly crash along I-85 South
Coroner identifies victims from crashes along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

WBTV
Crowds turn out to welcome Bryce Young to Carolina Panthers
New Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young spoke with the Charlotte media for the first time...
‘Ready to get to work’: Bryce Young talks earning respect, opportunity to grow with Panthers
‘Ready to get to work’: Bryce Young talks earning respect, opportunity to grow with Panthers
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska