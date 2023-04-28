PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

New Gastonia open-container social district officially open

The social district will allow people to take their drink between bars and restaurants within the district.
City officials are excited about the social district and think it's a great way to boost business.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents and visitors are now allowed to carry open containers of alcoholic beverages in certain parts of Gastonia.

That’s because those areas have been deemed a social district, which allows for open carry. It officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday and starts at Broad Street and travels the length of Main Avenue all the way to Caromont Health Park where the Gastonia Honey Hunters play.

Gastonia's social district will travel the length of Main Avenue.
Gastonia's social district will travel the length of Main Avenue.(Source: City of Gastonia)

The social district allows people to take their drinks between bars and restaurants within the area from 11 a.m. until midnight Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Businesses within the district that have a state-issued ABC permit will use a designated cup with the district’s logo on it. Of course, participants must be 21. City officials are excited about the social district and think it’s a great way to boost business.

“It’s a great way to promote walkability, vibrancy in your downtown and it was certainly something that we wanted to take advantage of,” Kristy Crisp, director of economic development for the City of Gastonia, said.

Gastonia is just the latest community to start a social district. Davidson, Salisbury and Newton are just some of the other towns that have these.

Charlotte hopes to have one up and running later this year.

Related: After years of discussion, applications open for social districts in city of Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Attempted break-in in Providence Country Club community caught on security camera.
‘It makes us feel very unsafe’: Suspect spotted on camera attempting to break into homes in south Charlotte
We're On Your Side finding out how this new rule affects you.
Higher mortgage fees for buyers with high credit scores? Charlotte lender weighs in on new rule
Deadly crash along I-85 South
Coroner identifies victims from crashes along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

CMPD Foundation holds annual luncheon supporting officers
CMPD Foundation holds annual luncheon supporting officers
The Art of Sports Analytics
Featuring Kelly Carlson-Reddig & Nancy Williams with John Carter
Charlotte Art Collective Spring Show
The current policy was adopted in 2005 when Rowan's economic climate was much different.
Rowan County updates incentives policy for businesses
N.C. Supreme Court reverses previous opinion, deems voter ID law constitutional