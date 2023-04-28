New Gastonia open-container social district officially open

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents and visitors are now allowed to carry open containers of alcoholic beverages in certain parts of Gastonia.

That’s because those areas have been deemed a social district, which allows for open carry. It officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday and starts at Broad Street and travels the length of Main Avenue all the way to Caromont Health Park where the Gastonia Honey Hunters play.

Gastonia's social district will travel the length of Main Avenue. (Source: City of Gastonia)

The social district allows people to take their drinks between bars and restaurants within the area from 11 a.m. until midnight Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Businesses within the district that have a state-issued ABC permit will use a designated cup with the district’s logo on it. Of course, participants must be 21. City officials are excited about the social district and think it’s a great way to boost business.

“It’s a great way to promote walkability, vibrancy in your downtown and it was certainly something that we wanted to take advantage of,” Kristy Crisp, director of economic development for the City of Gastonia, said.

Gastonia is just the latest community to start a social district. Davidson, Salisbury and Newton are just some of the other towns that have these.

Charlotte hopes to have one up and running later this year.

