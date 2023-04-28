PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man accused of setting fire to 2 Minneapolis mosques

Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are searching for a man suspected of setting fires that damaged two mosques earlier this week.

Jackie Rahm Little was charged with second-degree arson for one of the fires that rattled Minnesota’s Muslim community. The criminal complaint does not mention possible motives, but Muslim leaders on Tuesday said they feared the attacks were motivated by Islamophobia, the Star Tribune reported.

Little, 36, is charged in connection with the second fire, which on Monday burned the third floor of the Mercy Islamic Center. The center houses the Masjid Al Rahma mosque.

The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage shows Little entering the center carrying a bag with a gasoline can inside. A short time later, a staff member spotted a fire near offices. It was extinguished before it could spread very far.

The other fire was Sunday night in the bathroom of the mosque in the 24 Somali Mall. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said a suspect entered with a gas canister before lighting a fire in the bathroom. Worshippers extinguished the fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Attempted break-in in Providence Country Club community caught on security camera.
‘It makes us feel very unsafe’: Suspect spotted on camera attempting to break into homes in south Charlotte
Deadly crash along I-85 South
Coroner identifies victims from crashes along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media
The incident happened on Monday off Highway 153 in southern Rowan Co.
Report: Parent assaults Rowan Co. school bus driver on bus

Latest News

Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Fox ratings tumble in Tucker Carlson slot after his firing
A husband and wife in Illinois are celebrating their 100th birthdays within two weeks of each...
Husband, wife both celebrate 100th birthdays two weeks apart
File - People stand outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March...
Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure
A husband and wife in Illinois are celebrating their 100th birthdays within two weeks of each...
Husband, wife both celebrate 100th birthdays two weeks apart