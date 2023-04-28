PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kannapolis Farmers Market opens May 4

By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Farmers Market will open for the 2023 season next Thursday, May 4. The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd. The market continues through September.

Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts, and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

This season will include pop-up features including live music, Cabarrus County Library demonstrations, and Chick-fil-a mobile vendor.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time.

For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

