PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gastonia’s social district opens Friday morning

The social district will allow people to take their drink between bars and restaurants within the district.
City officials are excited about the social district and think it's a great way to boost business.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia will officially open its social district on Friday morning.

Starting at 11 a.m., residents and visitors will be able to grab a beer at a bar or restaurant and walk along the social district and visit other businesses.

That district starts at Broad Street and travels the length of Main Avenue all the way to Caromont Health Park where the Gastonia Honey Hunters play.

Gastonia's social district will travel the length of Main Avenue.
Gastonia's social district will travel the length of Main Avenue.(Source: City of Gastonia)

The social district will allow people to take their drink between bars and restaurants within the district from 11 a.m. until midnight Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Businesses within the district that have a state-issued ABC permit will use a designated cup with the district’s logo on it. Of course, participants must be 21. City officials are excited about the social district and think it’s a great way to boost business.

“It’s a great way to promote walkability, vibrancy in your downtown and it was certainly something that we wanted to take advantage of,” Kristy Crisp, director of economic development for the City of Gastonia, said.

Gastonia is just the latest community to start a social district. Davidson, Salisbury and Newton are just some of the other towns that have these.

Charlotte hopes to have one up and running later this year.

Related: After years of discussion, applications open for social districts in city of Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Attempted break-in in Providence Country Club community caught on security camera.
‘It makes us feel very unsafe’: Suspect spotted on camera attempting to break into homes in south Charlotte
Deadly crash along I-85 South
Coroner identifies victims from crashes along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
The incident happened on Monday off Highway 153 in southern Rowan Co.
Report: Parent assaults Rowan Co. school bus driver on bus
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

Gastonia’s social district opens Friday morning
‘Bryce Young is the best player’: Panthers head coach, general manager discuss top pick
Moments after selecting Alabama QB Bryce Young No. 1 overall, Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich...
‘Bryce Young is the best player’: Panthers head coach, general manager discuss top pick
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being...
Carolina Panthers select Alabama’s Bryce Young with top pick in 2023 NFL Draft