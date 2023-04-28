First Alert Weather Day: Soggy start, chance of some scattered afternoon storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After heavy rain Thursday night, it’s still coming down early Friday morning.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day, and drivers will have to deal with wet streets for the morning commute.

Thankfully, it’s front-loaded. While there is a chance for some scattered storms this afternoon, they will be much less in coverage than what was seen on Thursday.

Temperatures should hit 76 degrees on Friday.

Saturday is going to be dry and gorgeous before the rain returns on Sunday, another First Alert Weather Day.

