First Alert Weather Day: Soggy start, chance of some scattered afternoon storms

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After heavy rain Thursday night, it’s still coming down early Friday morning.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day, and drivers will have to deal with wet streets for the morning commute.

Thankfully, it’s front-loaded. While there is a chance for some scattered storms this afternoon, they will be much less in coverage than what was seen on Thursday.

Temperatures should hit 76 degrees on Friday.

Saturday is going to be dry and gorgeous before the rain returns on Sunday, another First Alert Weather Day.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

First Alert Weather Days in place for Friday, Sunday as rainfall continues
