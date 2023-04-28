First Alert Weather Day: More rain possible this afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are tracking more chances for rain this afternoon along with two cold fronts that will move through the Carolinas this evening and the weekend.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Scattered showers and storms mainly north, partly sunny

Saturday : Sun and clouds, warm

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely

For the balance of today, there will be a chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers mainly north of Charlotte; otherwise expect partly sunny and warm conditions.

Highs will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to the upper 70s in Charlotte. Tonight, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s.

High pressure will briefly build over our area on Saturday, making for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Saturday night into Sunday, our next storm system will move out of the Mississippi and Alabama bringing more rounds of showers and thunderstorms into the area through the first half of the day on Sunday.

We should see a gradual clearing in the afternoon with highs climbing into the 70s. High pressure will build across the southeast keeping conditions mild and dry for most of the week.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday through next Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid-70s.

