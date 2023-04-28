PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fence, no trespassing signs up at scene of downtown Statesville fire

The city says any unauthorized person who enters the fenced-in areas will be charged with trespassing.
It’s to give investigators room while they work to find the cause of the fire.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – City leaders in Statesville are asking people to stay away from the scene of a huge fire that broke out earlier this week in the downtown area.

Temporary fencing and no trespassing signs have been put up from the Merrill Lynch building on South Center Street to Theatre Statesville on West Broad Street, and the alley behind the businesses.

Firefighters say the fire started at the Theatre Statesville building, then spread to Merrill Lynch and GG’s Gift Shop in downtown Statesville early Tuesday morning.

The owner of the gift shop says they will set up shop just a few doors down from where her store was.

A supporter started a GoFundMe page to raise money for repairs for the theatre, which is also a nonprofit.

They’re working to raise $12,000 and say they will be replacing all items that were in the building.

