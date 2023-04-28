Crowds turn out to welcome Bryce Young to Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Star quarterback and recent No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young was officially introduced by the Carolina Panthers on Friday afternoon, signaling the start of a new era.

Young arrived in Charlotte after what was a busy and eventful first round of the NFL Draft.

Fans at Bank of America Stadium were bursting from the seams with excitement.

“I’m very happy we’ve got Bryce Young, he’s definitely a stud,” one fan said.

Chris Williams was a classmate of Bryce Young at the University of Alabama. He said he was a fan of his when he was with the Tide, and will continue that fandom here in the Carolinas.

“He’s going to show people that he was the right choice and we’re going to do good moving forward,” Williams said.

Other fans echoed the same excitement.

“He’s the best quarterback in the draft…hands down,” another fan said.

Chris Richardson brought his whole family down to the party, in hopes of grabbing a signature from the new player.

“I haven’t been this excited since they brought in Cam Newton,” Richardson said. “And now we have a new leader of the team.”

Fans huddled around the blue carpet as the hours ticked by. Finally, the man of the hour showed up to greet fans, but the first person he met was they guy who’ll be signing the checks, owner David Tepper.

“This is a huge honor and a blessing and I’m excited to get to work,” Young said to the crowd. “Thank you guys!”

While the next stop for Young is the practice field, fans are eagerly waiting to find out what he can do as part of the team. And even though we haven’t even gotten to training camp yet, there’s already talk about the playoffs. We’ll just have to wait and see if that happens.

Related: ‘Ready to get to work’: Bryce Young talks earning respect, opportunity to grow with Panthers

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.