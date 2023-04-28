PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cold fronts Friday ahead of a warmer Saturday, storms Sunday

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are tracking two cold fronts that will move through the Carolinas keeping the chances for rain in the forecast this evening into the weekend. Between the passage of the fronts, Saturday is still on track to be dry, but the chances for measurable rainfall will return on Sunday.

Saturday:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm

First Alert Weather Day Sunday:  Showers & thunderstorms likely

Monday:  Mostly sunny, pleasant.

We will keep the slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast shortly after sunset.  Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s. Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

High pressure will briefly build over our area on Saturday making for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Saturday night into Sunday, our next storm system will move out of the Mississippi and Alabama bringing more rounds of showers and thunderstorms into the area through the first half of the day on Sunday. 

We should see a gradual clearing in the afternoon with highs climbing into the 70s. High pressure will build across the southeast keeping conditions mild and dry for most of the week.  Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday through next Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

