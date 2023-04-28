PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Clevland Co. man turns $30 into $3m after hitting it big on scratch off

A Cleveland Co. man struck it big with a $30 scratch off
A Cleveland Co. man struck it big with a $30 scratch off(NC LOTTO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County man’s $30 bet turned into a $3m win after hitting it big on a scratch-off lotto ticket.

“I started bawling,” John Turner, the winner said. “It was a happy cry though.”

The 47-year-old bought the Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Kangaroo Express on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

“My mind was going like 100 miles per hour,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve done it. I finally hit the big one.’”

Turner claimed his prize on Friday and had a choice to make, receive the prize as an annuity for 20 years, or take a lump sum.

“He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,282,509,” according to lottery officials. “Turner said he plans to pay off his car, share some money with his family, and invest the rest.”

There are plenty of other games but all six of the $3m jackpots for Fabulous Fortune have now been claimed and the lottery will now wind it down.

