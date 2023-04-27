PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘These are monsters:’ Family of man found shot, burned, seeks justice

A family is mourning the loss of a 25-year-old who deputies say was lured into an abandoned house where he was ambushed and killed.
By Molly McBride
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family is mourning the loss of a 25-year-old who deputies say was lured into an abandoned house where he was ambushed and killed.

Daniel Altman’s remains were found last week in Kingstree.

His mom and sister say he was a resilient, headstrong loving person with a larger-than-life personality and a smile that would light every room he entered.

“He probably lived more in 25 years than I have in 54,” Daniel’s mom, Lea Creel, says. “He had a kind and loving spirit, he was easy on the eyes and he was just your average all-American child. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Creel says when Daniel originally did not come home, the family had a sense something was off. She says Daniel was the type of guy that would have found his way home no matter what.

“We knew he met with an evil force, and there was a chance he would not be coming back,” Creel says.

Creel says Daniel was lured to Kingstree by a dating app, thinking he was meeting up with a woman.

Instead, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, he was ambushed, shot and eventually, his body was burned near an abandoned house.

“Monsters is what they are; these are not human forms, these are monsters,” Creel said. “And they murdered my child in cold blood for his car and his debit card.”

After the shooting, deputies say four people stole Daniel’s car and debit card. But ultimately, Creel says what they really stole was Daniel’s life.

“I will not stop,” Creel says. “I have nothing to lose at this point. Absolutely nothing to lose. I will fight until they spend every waking moment in a jail cell. I hope they get really accustomed to where they are. Because that is where I intend for them to be for a very long time.”

So far, four people have been arrested in connection to Daniel’s death.

Related: 4 facing multiple charges after discovery of remains in Kingstree, deputies say

Daniel’s sister, Caroline Altman, says if anything positive can come from Daniel’s death, she hopes she can bring awareness to what happened to Daniel and maybe protect someone else from winding up in the same situation.

“We feel certain that, if it wasn’t Daniel, they would have done this to someone else,” Caroline says.

Caroline says anyone planning to meet with someone they met online should share their location and plan with family and friends.

“The problem with these dating apps or things, or even Facebook, sometimes you aren’t really sure if the person you’re talking to is who they say they are,” Caroline says.

As for Daniel’s legacy, Creel says it lives on.

“We can sort of write it as we go along,” Creel says. “When we hear nature outside, is that Daniel? When we hear a bird or we see the sunshine. Just to think that he’s there with us. So I want to leave part of his legacy open because he did not have time to finish his life.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Attempted break-in in Providence Country Club community caught on security camera.
‘It makes us feel very unsafe’: Suspect spotted on camera attempting to break into homes in south Charlotte
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Lagoona Bay would span 270 acres.
Proposed tropical-style lagoon concerns some Huntersville residents

Latest News

Hundreds are without power after a car took out a power pole in south Charlotte.
Power restored after hundreds left in dark following south Charlotte crash
Honored as one of Time 100’s Most Influential People, she was featured on Fortune’s list of the...
Social activist Tamika Mallory is Livingstone College commencement speaker
The pages are also packed with stunning images captured by Michael A. Anderson Photography...
2023-2024 official Cabarrus County Destination Guide available now
600+ without power, part of Woodlawn Road closed after south Charlotte crash