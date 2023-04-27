Social activist Tamika Mallory is Livingstone College commencement speaker

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - SALISBURY – Social justice activist and leader Tamika Mallory will address the 2023 graduating class of Livingstone College.

The May commencement will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, on the historic front lawn. Weather permitting, this will be the first time graduation ceremonies will held on the front lawn. In case of inclement weather, the program will move inside Varick Auditorium.

Livingstone College’s 13th President Dr. Anthony J. Davis secured Mallory as the speaker, the latest in social justice leaders to engage with the college, following visits by famed Attorney Ben Crump, the Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant and the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III.

Mallory is a groundbreaking, award-winning social justice leader, movement strategist and author. Her committed work and advocacy continue to fuel a solitary act into a global movement, inspiring millions around the world to get involved in the fight for racial and social equality.

She is the author of State of Emergency, a reflective masterpiece birthed from the urgent declaration she made in the opening of her speech during the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.

Mallory served as the youngest ever executive director of the National Action Network and was instrumental in the creation of the New York City’s Crisis Management System, an official gun violence prevention program that awards nearly $27 million to violence prevention organizations annually.

She made history when she helped shepherd the largest single day demonstration, the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, serving as one of its four national co-chairs. Most recently, she co-founded Until Freedom, an intersectional social justice organization that serves as a clearing house for organizers, activists, movement attorneys, artists, celebrities and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Mallory also co-hosts, alongside “Raptivist” Mysonne Linen, the newly-launched “Street Politicians” podcast on iHeart Radio’s Black Effect Network.

Honored as one of Time 100′s Most Influential People, she was featured on Fortune’s list of the World’s Greatest Leaders. Her deliberative vision and focused intentionality have deeply moved and motivated a new generation of spirited, engaged activists.

“Tamika Mallory is one of the most sought-after influential activists of her generation and we are fortunate to have her commit to Livingstone College for our May commencement,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “She exhibits frontline bravery and heroic servitude, the ideal person to ignite the spark for civic and social engagement among the next generation of leaders.”

This will be the first May commencement under the Davis administration. As such, he will sponsor the inaugural President’s Graduation Reception on the front lawn following commencement for graduating seniors and their parents.

Graduation will be preceded by the traditional Livingstone College Baccalaureate Service at 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Varick Auditorium.

Golden and Silver graduates will also participate in the May Commencement.

For more details on graduation, visit livingstone.edu.

