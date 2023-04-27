Rock Hill woman pleads guilty in wrong-way DUI crash that killed 4
A 5-year-old named Rylee Pate was killed in the crash.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a wrong-way crash that killed four people, including a 5-year-old child and a teen, in October of 2021.
Rolesha Spears appeared in court Thursday morning, where she entered guilty pleas to four counts of felony driving under the influence involving death and one count of child endangerment.
She was sentenced to 25 years for the DUI counts and 10 years for the child endangerment count. They’re set to run concurrently for a total of 25 years.
Spears had been drinking and was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 77 near Rock Hill when she crashed into another car head-on.
A 5-year-old named Rylee Pate, who was in the car with Spears, was killed in the crash.
Related: 5-year-old girl killed in a wrong way crash is remembered in Rock Hill
Jasmine Givens, 27, Bri’Asia Moore, 20, and Nykiera Moore, 17, were in the car that was struck. They also died as a result of the collision.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.