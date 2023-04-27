Report: Parent assaults Rowan Co. school bus driver on bus

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The driver of a school bus in Rowan County says she was assaulted by a parent who got on the bus during a heated argument at a bus stop.

According to the report, the driver of bus No. 219 from Corriher Lipe Middle School was taking students home on Monday afternoon. A student on the bus pointed out that the driver had missed her stop. The driver told the student that she would continue to the next stop before returning the student back to her designated stop.

The student was on the phone with her mother, who insisted the bus driver let the student out at the next stop instead. The driver allegedly told the student to tell her mother that school policy would not allow her to drop off a student at any stop other than the one designated for that student.

The report says that when the bus returned to the student’s stop at Willow Oaks Drive near Highway 153, the mother was waiting and began yelling and cursing at the bus driver. Other students were on the bus at the time.

Deputies looking at the school bus camera video reported that the mother got on the bus “in an aggressive manner,” yelling profanity at the bus driver.

The report says that the mother said “the next time you do some stupid s*** like that, I will f****** kill you, you stupid b****.” While making this statement, the mother’s finger allegedly poked the eye of the school bus driver.

Deputies say a man approached the bus and removed the mother. The yelling continued, the report says, while the woman was standing outside the bus.

On Thursday investigators said the case is an ongoing investigation and charges may be forthcoming.

