The rain continues today with a heavier round moving in tonight.

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring more on-and-off rain throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A heavy round of rain and t-storms will move in late tonight into early Friday morning. It will be windy with gusts upwards of 25 mph at times. A few strong storms will be possible as well.

•     First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain, cool & cloudy

•     First Alert Weather Day Friday: AM heavy widespread rain & t-storms

•     Saturday: Mainly dry & warm

By daybreak on Friday, most of the rain will be off to the east with isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon/evening hours and high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Saturday is looking mainly dry and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s with sunshine! Another round of rain w/ t-storms will arrive for Sunday – this will start in the morning and ramp up during the afternoon.

Stay dry!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

