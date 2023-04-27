PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Power restored after hundreds left in dark following south Charlotte crash

A car hit a power pole on East Woodlawn Road between South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road just after 2 a.m.
The pole was snapped in two and will take time to repair.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Woodlawn Road has reopened and power has been restored for hundreds following an early-morning crash in south Charlotte.

A car hit a power pole on East Woodlawn Road between South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Both directions of Woodlawn Road were closed and power was knocked out for more than 600 customers.

The car was all that was holding the pole up and wires were all over the area. Police said no one was hurt in this crash.

The pole was snapped in two and it took time to repair. According to Duke Energy’s website, power was restored to those customers shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

