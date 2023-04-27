Police preparing governor’s warrant to bring Ocean Boulevard shooting suspect back to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It could be a while before a man accused of firing a shot along a busy Ocean Boulevard will be brought back to Myrtle Beach to face charges against him.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Edward Williams last week in Charlotte in connection to the shooting.

A video was sent to WMBF News showing an altercation on Saturday, April 15 between three people, including a man who police believe to be Williams, along Ocean Boulevard near the SkyWheel. In the video you can see a lot of people in the background watching. Then in the video a gunshot is heard. Police said Williams fired the shot. No one was hurt in the shooting.

About five days later, Williams was captured in Charlotte and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach police said Williams did not waive extradition to Myrtle Beach, so now the department is preparing a governor’s warrant for him. According to state law, the governor is authorized to extradite a person who is charged in a criminal act.

Police said the whole process takes less than 30 days.

Williams is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

