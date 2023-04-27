PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘People are excited’: Local sports betting hits fever pitch ahead of NFL Draft

Two Kings Casino is in big business on Thursday as bettors gear up for the draft.
Bettors filled Two Kings Casino on Thursday to place their draft-day wagers.
By Ron Lee
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - As the party gets ready to start in Uptown Charlotte as the Panthers make the first NFL Draft pick, to the west of the Queen City there’s plenty of interest as well.

In Kings Mountain, bettors are placing their wagers on everything from quarterbacks to place-kickers.

The big money is on Bryce Young out of Alabama. In fact, many bettors are so confident about him being the top pick that most of the bets are on who will be the fourth-overall pick.

“We feel like they’re going all in on quarterback,” Wayne Scott said of the Panthers. “Which one, I don’t know.”

Scott is a professional sports bettor. He throws money into the machines hoping to win it big. He said tonight’s draft is extra special.

“With this draft tonight, I am going to dabble a little bit on it and try to make a little change,” he said.

The casino is expecting a carnival-like atmosphere tonight with last-minute bets to come flying in.

“People are excited,” Orlando Jordan, who runs the sportsbook said. “Who’s is going to be the first pick, second pick, third pick, fourth pick?”

Josh Hubbard is up from South Carolina and said the twists and turns of the draft is kind of like a soap opera for sports fans.

“It’s always a trade-up or crazy moves to get another player, it’s always a big surprise,” Hubbard said.

Gamblers said one of the ways to curb that surprise, especially if you have money on the line, is to do your research.

“You actually have to watch the sports,” Hubbard said. “I know a lot of people go off other people’s picks and you can get slammed like that.”

Experts said if you’re going to play, bet only what you can afford to lose.

