PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers, fans ready to celebrate No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The last Panthers draft party was back in 2019.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a big day at Bank of America Stadium, as the Carolina Panthers are ready to go on the clock with their No. 1 draft pick Thursday night.

Thousands of fans are expected to fill the stadium, ready to hear the name of the player they hope will have a big impact on the team’s future.

The last Panthers draft party was back in 2019. Back for the 2023 draft, fans in attendance will get the chance to be on the field, tour the locker room, and go through the tunnel.

Panther legends like Mike Tolbert and Mike Rucker will also be there mingling with fans.

Kids will get the chance to experience what it’s like at the combine; on the field they are hosting the Play 60 Kids Combine.

The Panthers’ organization has been preparing all year for this moment. They say it’s a big moment they wanted to share with fans because they couldn’t do it without them.

Tickets for the draft party are $5 and still available.

Gates open at Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said as soon as the No. 1 pick is announced there will be a fireworks display to commemorate the big moment.

Before the Panthers go on the clock, watch “On The Clock: WBTV’s Draft Special” Thursday at 7 p.m.

Thousands of fans are expected to fill the stadium, ready to hear the name of the player they hope will have a big impact on the team’s future.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Attempted break-in in Providence Country Club community caught on security camera.
‘It makes us feel very unsafe’: Suspect spotted on camera attempting to break into homes in south Charlotte
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media
Lagoona Bay would span 270 acres.
Proposed tropical-style lagoon concerns some Huntersville residents

Latest News

Panthers, fans ready to celebrate No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football...
Mallard Creek, Clemson standout nearing NFL dream as draft night approaches
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA...
‘Definitely a blessing’: QB prospects at the top of Panthers’ list as NFL Draft nears
Panthers on the verge of selecting quarterback with top-overall pick