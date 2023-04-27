PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lincoln Co. detectives searching for a man last seen 2 weeks ago

Jim Dale Rathbun
Jim Dale Rathbun(LCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing on Wednesday.

“The reporting party told deputies that the last time Jim Dale Rathbun, 36, who list[s] himself as homeless, was missing. The last time he was seen was at a residence on Old Lake Road in Lincolnton, NC. On April 14, 2023. He is known to frequent the Lincolnton area,” according to law enforcement.

“Rathbun is described as a white male, 5 feet – 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.  He has a number of tattoos including a heart with the name of “Neveah” on his neck.”

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of Mr. Rathbun is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Attempted break-in in Providence Country Club community caught on security camera.
‘It makes us feel very unsafe’: Suspect spotted on camera attempting to break into homes in south Charlotte
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Lagoona Bay would span 270 acres.
Proposed tropical-style lagoon concerns some Huntersville residents

Latest News

Rolesha Spears
Rock Hill woman pleads guilty in wrong-way DUI crash that killed 4
Who has the BEST barbeque? It's time for a friendly competition.
FOREST SERVICE: Croatan fire suspected of being caused by people
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Police preparing governor’s warrant to bring Ocean Boulevard shooting suspect back to Myrtle Beach