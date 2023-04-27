Lincoln Co. detectives searching for a man last seen 2 weeks ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing on Wednesday.

“The reporting party told deputies that the last time Jim Dale Rathbun, 36, who list[s] himself as homeless, was missing. The last time he was seen was at a residence on Old Lake Road in Lincolnton, NC. On April 14, 2023. He is known to frequent the Lincolnton area,” according to law enforcement.

“Rathbun is described as a white male, 5 feet – 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He has a number of tattoos including a heart with the name of “Neveah” on his neck.”

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of Mr. Rathbun is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

