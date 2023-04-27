Higher mortgage fees for buyers with high credit scores? Charlotte lender weighs in on new rule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s an affordable housing crisis nationwide, and it’s hitting here in Charlotte.

Jeff Muth, the President of Mecklenburg Mortgage, says a new federal rule could be aimed at helping with it.

“They’re trying to make more favorable terms for lower income, lower credit scored buyers and so they’re supplementing,” Jeff Muth, president of Mecklenburg Mortgage, said. “So the loan level pricing adjustments that they have incurred have now gone down.”

It’s good news for those low credit score buyers, but he says not so good of news for people with scores between 700 and 779.

“Their pricing adjustments have gone up,” he said. “So you know the lower scored buyers are still paying more, but that gap has narrowed.”

Muth says the change already affected one of his clients.

“He ended up not refinancing because it wasn’t going to be worth his while, because it was going to end up costing him about $5,000 more than what I told him it was going to cost,” he said. “The interest rates would have to drop more than what they were expecting them to drop in order to make it worth their while.”

He does think this will make a big enough of a difference to stop home buyers.

As an example, a buyer making a 20% down payment with a credit score of 640 would see a fee drop from 3% to 2.25%.

A buyer making that same 20% down payment with a credit score of 740, would see their fee climb from .5% to .875%.

He expects the rule to last.

“Prior to up to about 15 years or so ago there were no loan level pricing adjustments, and then when the Great Recession hit Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac did implement these,” he said. “Now they’ve just changed those loan level pricing adjustments, so I would assume they’re probably here to stay.”

While the rule officially goes into effect May 1, Muth said the pricing adjustments have already gone into effect with lenders.

