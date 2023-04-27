FOREST SERVICE: Croatan fire suspected of being caused by people

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Forest Service says the fire still burning in the Croatan National Forest is suspected of being caused by people.

The fire outside of New Bern has been burning now for eight days. It was first discovered Wednesday as a 50-acre fire.

Thursday the Forest Service said the Great Lakes Fire remains 30% contained and 32,400 acres.

The Forest Service didn’t say if the fire was caused by carelessness or was intentionally set.

Black lines show current containment lines. (U.S. Forest Service)

More than 200 people are working to contain the fire and so far no homes or buildings have been threatened, according to a news release.

Foresters say they continue to flood areas in the southeast section of the fire to saturate organic soils where the fire is burning deep into the ground.

A community meeting on the fire is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. tonight at Creekside Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.