First Alert Weather Days in place for Friday, Sunday as rainfall continues

Heavy rain and some thunder are possible Friday.
Today will bring more on and off rain throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The soggy and wet conditions will continue for the rest of this evening into Friday. We will get a brief break from the rain on Saturday but the chances for showers and thunderstorms will return on Sunday.

  • First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy rain at times along with some rumbles of thunder.
  • Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm.
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.

It looks like we will have to deal with a few more days of wet weather before we get into a stretch of sunny and dry days. More widespread rainfall and some rumbles of thunder can be expected for tonight with lows in the 50s.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Showers and storms will not be as numerous on Friday, but it will still be a wet day in the Carolinas. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s.

High pressure will briefly build over our area on Saturday making for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night into Sunday, our next storm system will move out of the Mississippi and Alabama bringing more rounds of showers and thunderstorms into the area through the day Sunday. Expect highs in the 70s.

Next week looks a lot quieter. High pressure will build over the southeast giving of some dry conditions.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday through next Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

