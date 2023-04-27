First Alert Weather Day: Wet streets for AM commute, rain expected for Panthers draft party
Most of Friday afternoon and Saturday is expected to be dry while rain returns for Sunday, another First Alert Weather Day.
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day, as off-and-on rain is expected Thursday.
Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It won’t rain all day, but you’ll want to keep that umbrella handy.
If you’re heading to the Panthers draft party at Bank of America Stadium, you’ll need the poncho. The best chance for heavy downpours comes tonight and early Friday morning, which is also a First Alert Weather Day.
