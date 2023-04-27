First Alert Weather Day: Off-and-on showers could make for soggy Panthers draft party
The coverage and intensity of the rain will really pick up tonight, before tapering down early Friday morning.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be cloudy, damp and cool again with occasional rain. We may struggle to get back much above the lower 60s this afternoon.
- Today: More clouds, more rain, stays cool
- Tonight/Friday AM: Round of heavy rain
- Weekend: Dry, warm Saturday, more rain Sunday
The coverage and intensity of the rain will really pick up tonight, before tapering down early Friday morning. Overnight temps will be in the 50s.
The rest of Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and warmer afternoon readings with just a few lingering thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. One or two could be strong. Highs Friday are forecast to rebound to the lower 70s.
Saturday looks mainly dry and much warmer with afternoon readings up close to 80 degrees. While there may be a stray shower around Saturday, Sunday appears to be the more active day with showers and thunderstorms possible. Sunday is another First Alert Weather Day with highs in the middle 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry and cool with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.
Hope you have a great day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.