First Alert Weather Day: Off-and-on showers could make for soggy Panthers draft party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be cloudy, damp and cool again with occasional rain. We may struggle to get back much above the lower 60s this afternoon.

Today: More clouds, more rain, stays cool

Tonight/Friday AM: Round of heavy rain

Weekend: Dry, warm Saturday, more rain Sunday

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Occasional rain, clouds, damp and very cool weather holds across the #CLT area. Use caution out on the roads. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/KSbn2B24vi — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 27, 2023

The coverage and intensity of the rain will really pick up tonight, before tapering down early Friday morning. Overnight temps will be in the 50s.

The rest of Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and warmer afternoon readings with just a few lingering thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. One or two could be strong. Highs Friday are forecast to rebound to the lower 70s.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAy around the #CLT area. Off/on rain & drizzle, clouds & cool. Heavy downpours come tonight/early Friday AM, then most of Friday PM & Saturday look dry before yet more rain returns on Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/a5phatCJ0F — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 27, 2023

Saturday looks mainly dry and much warmer with afternoon readings up close to 80 degrees. While there may be a stray shower around Saturday, Sunday appears to be the more active day with showers and thunderstorms possible. Sunday is another First Alert Weather Day with highs in the middle 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Today, Friday & Sunday around the #CLT area. Occasional rain & cool temps today, heavy rain tonight followed by a few t-storms on Friday & widespread showers & a few storms on Sunday. Keep the rain gear close by! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/MEB1qKQQ3B — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 27, 2023

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and cool with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

