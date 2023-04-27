600+ without power, part of Woodlawn Road closed after south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Woodlawn Road is closed and power is out to hundreds following an early-morning crash in south Charlotte.

A car hit a power pole on East Woodlawn Road between South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Both directions of Woodlawn Road are closed and power is out to more than 600 customers.

The car was all that was holding the pole up and wires were all over the area. Police said no one was hurt in this crash.

The pole was snapped in two and will take time to repair. According to Duke Energy’s website, power isn’t expected to be restored until 10 a.m. Thursday.

