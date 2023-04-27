2023-2024 official Cabarrus County Destination Guide available now

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest edition of the official travel resource for Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland and Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina is now available from the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Along with features that highlight places to see, savor and sip in each of the destination’s five municipalities, the free publication contains information on local restaurants, historic sites, shopping, indoor and outdoor activities, motorsports experiences, accommodations and more.

The pages are also packed with stunning images captured by Michael A. Anderson Photography including this year’s cover which features the Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail in Mt. Pleasant as a nod to North Carolina’s Year of the Trail.

“Arriving just in time for National Travel and Tourism Week, the guide is full of inspiration for planning a vacation or staycation in Cabarrus County,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “Encouraging continued exploration is our goal and this tool helps both our community and visitors to discover new experiences and make lifelong memories here.”

Taking place on May 7-13 in 2023, National Travel & Tourism Week is an annual industry tradition that celebrates the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal well-being.

Browse the digital Destination Guide now at ExploreCabarrus.com or pick up your copy at locations across the area such as the Visitor Center in Concord, hotels and participating attractions, local businesses and restaurants throughout Cabarrus County, and at each North Carolina Welcome Center.

To offer the guide at your location, send a message to Hey@ExploreCabarrus.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.