PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2023-2024 official Cabarrus County Destination Guide available now

The pages are also packed with stunning images captured by Michael A. Anderson Photography...
The pages are also packed with stunning images captured by Michael A. Anderson Photography including this year’s cover which features the Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail in Mt. Pleasant.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest edition of the official travel resource for Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland and Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina is now available from the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Along with features that highlight places to see, savor and sip in each of the destination’s five municipalities, the free publication contains information on local restaurants, historic sites, shopping, indoor and outdoor activities, motorsports experiences, accommodations and more.

The pages are also packed with stunning images captured by Michael A. Anderson Photography including this year’s cover which features the Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail in Mt. Pleasant as a nod to North Carolina’s Year of the Trail.

“Arriving just in time for National Travel and Tourism Week, the guide is full of inspiration for planning a vacation or staycation in Cabarrus County,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “Encouraging continued exploration is our goal and this tool helps both our community and visitors to discover new experiences and make lifelong memories here.”

Taking place on May 7-13 in 2023, National Travel & Tourism Week is an annual industry tradition that celebrates the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal well-being.

Browse the digital Destination Guide now at ExploreCabarrus.com or pick up your copy at locations across the area such as the Visitor Center in Concord, hotels and participating attractions, local businesses and restaurants throughout Cabarrus County, and at each North Carolina Welcome Center.

To offer the guide at your location, send a message to Hey@ExploreCabarrus.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Attempted break-in in Providence Country Club community caught on security camera.
‘It makes us feel very unsafe’: Suspect spotted on camera attempting to break into homes in south Charlotte
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media
Lagoona Bay would span 270 acres.
Proposed tropical-style lagoon concerns some Huntersville residents

Latest News

South Main Book Company began in 1998 as the Literary Bookpost right across the street from the...
Salisbury’s South Main Book Company to take part in Independent Bookstore Day
Lookadoo has served in numerous positions with extensive planning, growth and development...
Phillip Lookadoo leads Salisbury’s new land, development services team
The Trade Show is free to attend.
Rowan Chamber presenting Minority Business Trade Show on Thursday
Amundson joined Food Lion in 2012 as a part-time cake decorator.
China Grove resident named Food Lion Fresh@Home Deli/Bakery Manager of the Year