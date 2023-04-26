PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Spotty lights showers will persist today with a heavier round of rain and t-storms coming Friday.

Today will feature light showers with cloudy skies and high temperatures remaining cool in the lower to middle 60s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature light showers with cloudy skies and high temperatures remaining cool in the lower to middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 50s.

•     Today: Light showers, cool & cloudy

•     Thursday: Spotty PM showers

•     First Alert Weather Day Friday: AM Heavy rain & t-storms

The daytime hours on Thursday will be mainly dry with only a spotty shower or t-storm expected. High temperatures will linger in the lower 70s with cloudy skies. A heavy round of rain and t-storms will move in late Thursday into Friday morning. It will also be windy with gusts upwards of 25 mph at times.

Saturday is looking mainly dry and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s with some sunshine! Another round of rain w/ t-storms will arrive for Sunday – check back in for the latest timing.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Happy hump day!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

