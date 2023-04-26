Search underway for person who set 2 Gaston Co. businesses on fire

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two businesses in Gaston County were the targets of arson, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

“On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 2:02 a.m. Gaston County Communications received a call in reference to a commercial fire at 3335 York Highway. The location is a strip mall located on York Highway, the closest cross street being Queens Road,” according to the department.

Both Herbalife and Gizmo Logic were damaged by the fire. Inside, soot covers the walls, equipment is melted and insulation hangs from the ceiling.

After an investigation, police said the cause of the fire was determined to be intentional, that two separate businesses were targeted and the fires were set with an improvised incendiary device.

“The only two businesses that were targeted are Hispanic-owned. All the rest of them, even the one in the middle, wasn’t even damaged. So, I don’t know if race had anything to do with it or just pure coincidence,” Javir Medina, the owner of Gizmo Logic, said. “We’re not open to the public. Nobody really even knew what was in there. If they knew what was in there, they’d have probably broke in and stole the stuff instead of burning it.”

The owners were out at their businesses all day Tuesday boarding up the windows and doing what they could to secure what they have left.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with further information on this Arson is asked to contact Detective C. Cogdill with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

