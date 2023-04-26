PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Samantha Busch surprises local couples with grants for IVF treatment

By Mary King
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One out of every six people in the world are affected by infertility, that’s according to the World Health Organization.

Infertility is defined as not being able to conceive after a year of trying, and those numbers are similar across all countries and regions, even with major income differences.

For years, several organizations have worked to fight the stigma of infertility and help families who face it. That includes the Bundle of Joy Fund, founded by well-known author and mom Samantha Busch.

We are in the midst of National Infertility Awareness Week, which runs through Saturday and serves as a way to help remove the stigma around infertility and help promote access to resources that help to build families.

Who better to speak to those challenges than couples working to build those families right now?

Amy and Michael Nardino; Katie and Tyler Pearson; and Kali and Daniel Bailey joined us on QC Morning to bravely shared their stories to give a voice to the struggle in the midst of National Infertility Awareness Week.

We were also joined by Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch, and physician’s assistant at REACH Fertility Clinic Grace Perez.

Then, we ended the show with a wonderful surprise; the three couples were given IVF grants sponsored by the Bundle of Joy Fund!

