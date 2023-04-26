Salisbury’s South Main Book Company to take part in Independent Bookstore Day

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - South Main Book Company has announced its participation in the 10th Anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day – which will also mark the last day you can get your Greater Charlotte Book Crawl passport stamped.

South Main Book Company will have over 30 exclusive items for sale and as giveaways, from specialized tote bags, to banned books puzzles and water bottles. Barnhardt Jewelers will be on-site to solder permanent jewelry. There will be a story hour for children with Mr. Robert at 11am.

Also, South Main Book Company will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with our usual sidewalk sale (with an appearance or two with our bookmobile – weather depending!) and will have two local authors on hand to sign their books, Tyler Martin Sehnal (author of PLAYING IN THE RAIN: LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM & FLEETWOOD MAC), and C.J. Canady (author of WINDS IN THE CLOUDS).

“Independent Bookstore Day is one of my favorite days to be in the store. It both celebrates the bookseller and the book buyer. We are so excited to have participated for the last three years and look forward to many more,” said Alissa Redmond, owner, South Main Book Company.

Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate, and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013. This year there are over 900 stores participating across the country.

Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization, that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers, and to assist in expanding the community of the book.

South Main Book Company began in 1998 as the Literary Bookpost right across the street from its current space. Located at 110 South Main St., in the heart of downtown Salisbury.

South Main Book Company provides a carefully curated selection of locally authored titles, new books, literary memorabilia, and keepsakes.

