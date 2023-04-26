Rounds of rain prompt First Alert Weather Days on Friday, Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rounds of rain to continue through the weekend, prompting First Alert Weather Days on Friday and Sunday.

Thursday: Scattered showers possible, rain chances increase late.

Friday: Heavy rain likely early, few storms possible.

Weekend: Mainly dry for Saturday, another round of rain on Sunday.

Light rain brought impacts to much of the area Wednesday, keeping temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Although rain coverage will gradually decrease into the overnight hours, areas of rain will be possible overnight into Thursday.

Forecast over the next few days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures won’t move much, with lows only falling into the low to mid 50s in most locations.

Passing showers will be possible on Thursday, but coverage and intensity looks highest late Thursday night into Friday morning. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, heavy at times, is likely early Friday with a few storms possible. Most of the rain moves out during the first half of the day with a few storms redeveloping by the afternoon hours. Highs will warm up in this time, topping out in the mid 70s by Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be warm and mostly dry before another round of rain arrives on Sunday.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.