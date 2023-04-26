Proposed tropical-style lagoon concerns some Huntersville residents

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A beach resort with a tropical-style lagoon could soon sit smack dab in the middle of Huntersville.

A developer is laying out plans for an $800 million mixed-use community spanning 270 acres.

It would include a 200-room luxury hotel and conference center, 250 custom single-family homes, luxury apartments, townhomes, and condos.

At the center of the development, there would be a private Lagoona Bay Club with a 10-acre freshwater lagoon. The proposed project would sit east of Interstate 77, partially along Sam Furr Road.

“We’ve been researching these crystal lagoons for probably six or seven years right now and looking for the right place to put it,” Jake Palillo, the developer with Bi-Part Development LLC, said.

Palillo says this is a central location with something to offer for the whole family.

“A modern project that kind of fits today’s lifestyle for people,” he said.

Palillo also plans to put in a trolley system to bring guests to and from the lagoon.

Neighbor Pam Deal says she has lived in Huntersville for 35 years and this would mean saying goodbye to her quiet, rural lifestyle. Her backyard connects to the land where this development would take place.

“We expected the farm someday maybe to be developed into a neighborhood, but the plans that we saw were absolutely shocking,” Deal said.

She worries about traffic along Sam Furr Road and in her own neighborhood.

“When the lagoon is operating at full capacity they will have a hard time getting into their neighborhood, so they will now use our neighborhood as a cut-through,” Deal said.

Her concerns were taken to Palillo, and he said there will always be naysayers.

“Are we going to stay in the house and not have any activities and not have a quality of life because of traffic?” he asked.

But for another neighbor, Jorge Moya, the potential traffic might not be worth it.

“The lake itself provides a series of activities by itself. I don’t see why we would have to have an amusement park added to that?” Moya said. “I don’t see the need really.”

Everyone will have the chance to voice their opinions next week when Palillo holds a community meeting. Town planning staff will also be there.

That meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at 1994 University City Church Drive in Huntersville.

The $800 million dollar mixed-use community would span 270 acres.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.