Police: Gastonia teen attacked firefighters, officers

The teen was armed with a knife and tried to cut firefighters, according to police.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old Gastonia girl was arrested after trying to cut and assault firefighters and officers Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers with the Gastonia Police Department said they were called out around 9 p.m. to the 3200 block of Pikes Peak Drive after the Gastonia Fire Department reported one of their firefighters was assaulted by a juvenile with a knife.

Once on scene, officers saw crews restraining the teen. They say she then assaulted officers trying to take her into custody.

She was charged with aggravated assault and assault and is being held in a secure juvenile detention facility.

