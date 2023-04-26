Kannapolis set to hold STEAM events Wednesday and Thursday

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re Building STEAM is coming to Kannapolis Wednesday and Thursday. Two fun family events on April 26, and 27, to celebrate (STEAM) - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. The events are free.

  • April 26 – 4- 5 p.m.

Cabarrus County Library, Kannapolis Branch, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis

Deep Space Adventure:  We’re blasting off on our first Star Academy Adventure! Unfortunately, no one calculated for that wormhole, and we’ve crash landed on an alien planet. It’s time to put our STEAM skills to the test! We’ll explore, investigate, and build...will we survive?

  • April 27 – 5 -7 p.m.,

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Advanced Technology Center, John Snow Road

Join us as we open the doors to our new Advanced Technology Center. During this evening event, you’ll be able to tour our state-of-the-art science labs and healthcare spaces while our amazing faculty and students lead you in hands-on activities and inspire you to get excited about STEAM!

