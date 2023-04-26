First Alert Weather Days: Rain, storms likely for Friday, Sunday
Clouds and a stray shower this evening will give way to partial clearing later tonight; lows will fall back into the lower 50s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Cloudy skies and cool today with a little patchy rain around. For the third straight day, we’ll hold in the mid to upper 60s.
- Today: More clouds, spotty showers, stays cool
- Thursday PM/Friday AM: Round of heavy rain
- Weekend: Dry, warm Saturday, more rain Sunday
There’s a small shower risk Thursday, but enough sunshine to get us back up above 70 degrees. A first Alert Weather Day is in play as showers and potentially some stronger and heavier thunderstorms arrive late Thursday night into early Friday before a drying trend kicks in for Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will rise to the middle 70s.
Saturday looks mainly dry and much warmer with afternoon readings up close to 80 degrees. While there may be a stray shower around on Saturday, Sunday appears to be the more active day with showers and thunderstorms possible. Sunday is another First Alert Weather Day with highs in the middle 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
