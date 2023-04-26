First Alert Weather Days: Rain, storms likely for Friday, Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Cloudy skies and cool today with a little patchy rain around. For the third straight day, we’ll hold in the mid to upper 60s.

Today: More clouds, spotty showers, stays cool

Thursday PM/Friday AM: Round of heavy rain

Weekend: Dry, warm Saturday, more rain Sunday

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy & cool again today around the #CLT area with a few passing light showers from time to time. Most neighborhoods will wind up in the mid to perhaps upper 60s this afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/yrLVHLzUoN — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 26, 2023

Clouds and a stray shower this evening will give way to partial clearing later tonight; lows will fall back into the lower 50s.

There’s a small shower risk Thursday, but enough sunshine to get us back up above 70 degrees. A first Alert Weather Day is in play as showers and potentially some stronger and heavier thunderstorms arrive late Thursday night into early Friday before a drying trend kicks in for Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will rise to the middle 70s.

Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT area. We're still trying to nail down the timing, but right now, it looks like there will be a round of very heavy rain predawn Friday. The commute could be in rain or at least on wet streets. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/tsLnk7zkdS — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 26, 2023

Saturday looks mainly dry and much warmer with afternoon readings up close to 80 degrees. While there may be a stray shower around on Saturday, Sunday appears to be the more active day with showers and thunderstorms possible. Sunday is another First Alert Weather Day with highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, much of Saturday around the #CLT region will be dry & warm with highs near 80°, likely the nicer day of the weekend. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day, as another round of showers & storms appear on tap. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Ui5gJ4cYEC — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 26, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

