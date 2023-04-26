First Alert Weather Days: Rain, storms likely for Friday, Sunday; warmer temps ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s going to be a cloudy and cool Wednesday, with a little bit of rain.

Temperatures won’t climb out of the 60s, unseasonably cool for this time of year. We will get warmer over the next few days.

Look for scattered showers on Thursday, but don’t expect a washout.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Saturday is expected to be dry while rain returns for Sunday, another First Alert Weather Day.

