First Alert Weather Days: Rain, storms likely for Friday, Sunday; warmer temps ahead

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as thunderstorms are possible during the morning hours.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s going to be a cloudy and cool Wednesday, with a little bit of rain.

Temperatures won’t climb out of the 60s, unseasonably cool for this time of year. We will get warmer over the next few days.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Saturday is expected to be dry while rain returns for Sunday, another First Alert Weather Day.

