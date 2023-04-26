Crime Stoppers: Detectives working to identify man who robbed east Charlotte convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man who robbed a convenience store in east Charlotte.

The incident happened Monday, April 17 around 6:30 a.m. at the Xpress Mart on Albemarle Road near Reddman Road in east Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the business shows the man enter the business and walk to the front counter. The video shows the the man then point a gun at the store clerk.

“Any time a weapon is pointed at an individual you have to assume that it’s loaded so it was a very dangerous situation,” explained Crime Stoppers Detective Rick Smith.

The surveillance video shows the suspect move behind the front counter to take money from the cash registers and repeatedly point the gun at the employee.

Smith said the early morning was most likely an opportune time for the suspect to commit a robbery.

“At the time of morning it probably was relatively light foot traffic so that’s why this individual took the opportunity to hit this business,” said Smith.

The detective said it is possible that someone may recognize the suspect because of the wig he was wearing.

“Someone may recognize this individual from wearing this wig. I don’t know if this individual wears a wig every day. They may have just worn this wig to commit this crime,” said Smith. “Criminals, they try to come up with some innovative ways to disguise themselves. We just ask the public to take a look at this video, take a look at the pictures and see if they recognize this individual and if they do just call Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.